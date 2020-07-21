Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has distributed various food items to 400 underprivileged persons in Alor community, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, and cartons of bottled water among others.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the Catholic Church, Anglican Communion and Pentecostal churches were also given envelopes containing the sum of N5,000 each.

Ngige, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Chief Emmanuel Nwosu, said that he came up with the idea because of the economic hardship imposed on the people by the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the entire world.

He said that he felt the agonies of the people some of who found it not so easy to meet their financial obligations especially as it concerned buying food and other basic needs of their families.

‘This is not the first. He has done this thing for the entire Alor but that time, he did for the entire family units. This one he is doing today is for the Christian community. And you know that these beneficiaries are also from various families in Alor too,’ he said.

The minister said that he would always do everything within his powers to assist his kinsmen at all times saying that he always felt the pains of the less privileged individuals in the society.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event thanked the minister for his magnanimity even as they prayed God to replenish his income source.