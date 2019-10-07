Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano has described Anambra State is the most competitive, socially harmonious, safest and peaceful in the country.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba at the weekend, he said Anambra as safest and most peaceful state had attracted investments in recent years like the automated Coscharis Rice Mill at Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government.

He lamented that the success stories in the state had had not been appreciated by opposition who continue to churn out hate stories against the governor.

“Opposition have been sponsoring all manner of lurid stories in the social media against the people and government of Anambra State. Having failed in a video to incite Ndi Anambra State to rise against innocent and law-abiding Fulani people in our midst, they have now resorted to online reports and fake videos claiming that Governor Obiano has promised any Fulani person who kills an Anambra person over cattle business N500,000 and N500,000 to any Anambra indigene who murders a Fulani over his crops.

“This is an unintelligent attempt at disinformation. Murder is a serious crime everywhere in the world, and it carries capital punishment in Nigeria. It cannot be compensated for with money, according to the Nigerian law. Human life is, indeed, sacred.

“The fact that some faceless politicians can carry their propaganda to the level of equating human life with money shows a total lack of respect for human life, let alone human dignity. These characters show no regard for law, order and peaceful co-existence.

“The hate mongers who have been trying to incite the ordinary people in Anambra State against fellow Nigerians conducting legitimate businesses in a peaceful manner must be held accountable should anything untoward happen to Ndi Anambra in other parts of the country. They must be reminded for the umpteenth time that they are putting in harm’s way the lives of millions of Ndigbo who are working in other parts of Nigeria as professors, entrepreneurs, engineers, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, journalists, business managers, traders, etc.