From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Charles Soludo’s directive that the people of Anambra not comply with the Monday sit-at-home order in the state called by separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was ignored in Nnewi.

As usual, markets, offices, schools and every other activity were shut down in the commercial city. Churches directed to engage in prayers were all closed except those that opened in the early hours of the day for their usual morning mass or morning prayers between 5:00 am and 7:00 am.

Gates leading into several quarters in Nnewi were locked up as usual whenever sit-at-home order is observed. They were only opened to traffic at sunset.

In their separate reactions, the chairman of Old Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr Chinedu Enyeribe, said his association opened briefly and closed when no traders and customers responded. He insisted that he found no reason to keep the market open when the traders stayed home.

Chairman of Fairly Used and New Motorcycles Dealers Association (FUNMDA) Mr Sunday Okoli said his association did not open market at all as there was no indication that traders would be at their stalls.

At the motor spare parts market, Nkwo Nnewi, it was the same story of non-compliance as the entire market was deserted.

One of the traders at the Nkwo Nnewi market who would not like to be mentioned in print queried why traders were expected to comply without adequate security to safeguard their lives in an event of an attack.

He said that the governor, who had ordered traders to come ou, should have taken the lead in all the markets in Anambra.