From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A socio-political pressure group, Igbo Youths for Positive Change, has chided Nollywood actress Rita Edochie over her recent comments criticising Governor Soludo’s ongoing demolition activities in some parts of Anambra State.

The actress wrote in her social media post: “Insecurity, Bad Roads And Uncleanliness In Anambra But The First Thing You Do Is To Demolish Odumeje’s Church – Rita Edochie Blasts Charles Soludo.”

But in a statement signed by Chinedu Obigwe, National President, Igbo youths for Positive Change, the group said it was too bad that someone like Rita Edochie was being economical with the truth and went as far as sabotaging through blackmail, the good works Governor Soludo is doing in Anambra State.

Obigwe said the Anambra people can testify that since Governor Soludo took over the reins of power in the state, he has not rested but has been working very hard to solve the problems in the state.

On insecurity, he said Governor Soludo has tackled the insecurity problem in Anambra that as of today, the state is no longer safe for the hoodlums masquerading to be unknown gunmen.

He said the governor is determined to actualise his dream of turning Anambra into a liveable and prosperous homeland and has vowed that no stone will be left unturned in actualising that mission.

On cleanliness, the group also noted that Governor Soludo’s administration is working day and night evacuating refuse heaps from Anambra streets.

He said the governor also initiated House to House collection of dustbins all in a commendable bid to ensure that Anambra streets are clean.

Talking about the ongoing demolition exercise, the group said the exercise is being done for the good of the Anambra people.

“One thing people must know is that under Governor Soludo’s administration watch, the public interest will always override personal interest. Governor Soludo did not just wake up one morning and ordered the physical planning agency to embark on a demolition exercise.

He gave the owners three months warning notice but because our people are used to business as usual way of life, they ignored his three months warning notice.

“What Governor Soludo wants to achieve from the demolition exercise is a free flow of flood during rainy season so that flood will stop killing people and destroying their properties every season. The structures being demolished are structures built on waterways while Odumeje’s church was not completely demolished. What the government agency demolished was the part of the office building of the church that encroached on the Nwagene waterway.

“GUO warehouse at the back of the Church was also demolished and it’s likely that some part of Odumeje Church fence that encroached on the Nwangene waterway will also be removed for free flow of flood. The action of Governor Soludo’s administration is in the public interest. Those affected by flood havoc every rainy season are praising the governor because they know that what the governor is doing will bring an end to flood destruction of their properties and the killing of their loved ones.

The group said anybody criticising Governor Soludo’s action, blackmailing and calling him names because of the things he is doing to favour the general public is an enemy of progress.

On roads, it is public knowledge to ndi Anambra that Governor Soludo has concluded plans to commence the execution of 220km road projects in Anambra immediately after the rainy season. He has done the repair of the Amansea portion of Enugu/Awka Expressway and motorists plying that road are now enjoying it. The Amawbia portion of the same Enugu/Awka Expressway has been repaired also and several other roads have been repaired.

The group said Governor Soludo is working on all sectors of governance and doing his best to fulfil his campaign promise to ndi Anambra. While anybody blackmailing him is pouring water on a stone and bathing the stone.

“In no distant time, Governor Soludo good works in Anambra will start speaking for him and when that happens, Rita Edochie and others of her cohorts that are blackmailing the governor now will be dumbfounded.

“Governor Soludo is doing well in office and ndi Anambra are happy with his good works in the state. The solution to all Anambra problems is here with us,” the statement noted.