From Kenneth Udeh

Senator representing Anambra North, at the National Assembly Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah has been described as the Best Senator in the history of other Senators who represented the zone at the National Assembly.

Stella Oduah, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) running for a return to the Red Chambers had on Friday secured the assurances of her constituents through the Director of her Campaign Organisation Chief, Ikechukwu Ojibah (Ijele).

Ikechukwu, an eminent stakeholder of the community noted that Stella had positively touched lives of many individuals in Okpoko community hence the need for the electorates in their community to massively cast their votes in her favour to return to the Senate.

Highlighting Stella’s works in their community, Ikechukwu mentioned that the first tarred road in their community was built by Senator Stella, he asserted that through her infrastructure intervention a housing quarters was constructed to accommodate nurses.

“We are asking Ogbaru 1 to vote for her, she is a woman that takes care of her constituents like a good mother takes care of her children. Aside from her legislative duties she always assists the less privileged, especially the unemployed.

“When you go to Opkoko secretariat ,a nursing quarters was built by her within three months. Before nurses had nowhere to live but Today it has become functional. This shows that if we give her our mandate again she will double the good things she has done before, the campaign DG expressed.

He recalled how the Eselu Luangwa street was impassable due to the absence of a good road network and cases of flooding that washed away people’s homes and destroyed properties until the intervention of Stella.

Asides her legislative accomplishments, Ikechukwu enumerated her philanthropic efforts which included the ; facilitation of Employment for the jobless, funding of market women and the construction of houses for widows, monthly medical outreach,providing funds for leaders of the Catholic institutions amongst others.

Ikechukwu stressed that the community has benefitted immensely from Stella’s tenure at Senate, noting that her return to the Senate is an assurance that the community will benefit more.

He said ;Stella Adaeze Oduah has not for once neglected her Constituents or Constituency , she has remained accessible. At Eselu Luangwa street when there was no road at Obodo Ukwu road was impassable , when flood was washing away people’s houses, Princess Stella was the one that built that road.

“She built houses for homeless widows , she empowered people with vehicles to engage in transport business. Her empowerment is numerous and she has proven herself during her stay at the Senate.This shows that if we give her our mandate again she will double the good things she has done before.