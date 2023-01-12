From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Farmers in Anambra North senatorial district have commended, the senator representing the zone, Stella Oduah for her provision of N18.4 million farmers’ grant to their members in the zone.

The Senator Oduah’s Farmers Trust Fund Scheme Organized under the auspices of MAXLIFE Foundation was aimed at boosting food Production by farmers in the 5 major agrarian LGAs of Ogbaru, Anambra East, Anambra West, Oyi and Ayamelum by providing soft loan and grants to over 15,000 farmers across the 5 LGA’s

The Farmers Trust Fund is Scheme for the Anambra North farmers that would enable about 2,000 indigenes to get Interest Free Loans for various farming and other commercial endeavours.

Oduah is determined and resolved to see that hunger and starvation are wiped out completely from Anambra North hence the Farmers Trust Fund Initiative.

Some of the farmers who to spoke to Daily Sun, Mr John Otosi, Chief Martin Ezeugo, Elder Okenwa Igbonagor and Mr Cletus Okonkwo thanked Sen. Oduah for her magnanimity for coming to the aid of the farmers in her district.

“She understands that Anambra North is an Agrarian area which if well harnessed will serve as a food basket for the State and Nigeria as a whole as well as increase the revenue base of the State and Nation through the import of agricultural products.

“Senator Oduah has put smiles on the faces of her people, the good people of Ogbaru LGA as she doled out over N18 million for this project in Ogbaru and other LGAs.

“The beneficiaries of this project were drawn from the 15 Indigenous Communities in Ogbaru LGA, upon nomination and approval by their Traditional Rulers and President Generals,” said Martin Ezeugo.

“The people of Anambra North let’s come out together to support our Distinguish Senator because she deserves our support. The time is now to vote for her again to continue her good work.

“The trust fund is an initiative compiled by Senator Oduah to help farmers both small and large-scale farmers in their occupation.

“Through the initiative, farmers are entitled to fertilizers, loans and seeds or any other help they may need to embark on their farming. Ogbaru LGA has benefitted massively from this fund and Ayamelum LGA is also not left out.

“Oduah contributes to all sectors of the economy which aids in the development of Anambra North. Through her numerous empowerment programmes, youths have been alighted from unemployed to self-employed thus, employed individuals,” John Otosi stated.

“In Nigeria today, agriculture is contributing to over 22.5 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP. On a subsistence level, 70 per cent of Nigerians invariably engage in agricultural activities.

“Despite this massive involvement in agricultural activities, the agrarian sector is not exempted from numerous challenges. This includes a lack of proper funding for farmers.

“Our Senator has felt the plight of her constituents who are majorly farmers. In her nature as a humanitarian, she has sworn to turn the tables around for her people.

“One of these LGAs is Ogbaru Local Government Area. Known for her vast land and fertile tableland is the home of industrious people, including the senator. A trust was created for farmers to help them with everything inputs and funds to boost their lives and businesses.

Mr Cletus Okonkwo is from Ayamelum LGA, a beneficiary of the scheme who had benefited two times, expressed his happiness for the grand which he said has made him what he is today.

He expressed his gratitude to Sen Oduah who has helped him and other farmers with everything they need to ensure they have a quality standard of life.

Okonkwo added that he cannot wait for the 2023 elections to do his due diligence for a woman who understands the plight of her people.