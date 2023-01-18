From Kenneth Udeh

Constituents of Anambra North senatorial district have received vehicles from their representative in the Senate, Senator Stella Oduah.

The saloon vehicles numbering over 200 were on Monday handed over to constituents drawn from the seven local government areas of the Senatorial zone.

According to Stella who supervised the exercise held at her Akili-Ozizor country home in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state, the repeated allocation of cars to constituents is in line to exhibit her deep belief in human capital development which targets the sustainable prospect of Anambra North.

Recall that the senator had last week distributed various empowerment items to over 500 constituents worth over hundreds of millions of naira.

The items distributed included 100 units of cars (minibuses), over 150 units of tricycles (Keke Napep), motorcycles (okada), grinding machines and over 100 units of sewing machines as well as other items. The senator donated a shuttle bus to 3 constituents from each of the 99 wards in Anambra North.

Stella, who addressed the beneficiaries, said the gesture was to recognize hard work and put smiles on the faces of her constituents at the beginning of the year.

She said that over 25,000 other constituents had benefited from one empowerment and training or the other across the Anambra North district while she has attracted much infrastructure to the zone.

The senator said that her seeking to represent the district again was born out of zeal to consolidate to continue to do more and attract more empowerment and infrastructural development to the area.

Some of the beneficiaries at Monday’s exercise showered encomiums on Stella, saying that her representation at the Senate has been impactful, promising to support her re-election in the February 25 polls.