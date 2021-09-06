Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra North Senatorial District have resolved to work extra hard to ensure that its candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, sweeps votes on November 6 in their zone.

The leaders vowed not to give the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties any chance to pick votes from the area where they reign.

The stakeholders made the resolution at a crucial meeting convened by the National Assembly member for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Chukwuka Onyema in the area.

The leaders said that considering their strong hold on the grassroots, it would be difficult for other parties to gather votes in the area on election day as they were fully in charge.

The convener, Onyema, in his address, said he called the meeting to enable the party leaders to brainstorm on how to ensure victory for Ozigbo in the forthcoming election.

“We need to correct the impression that Anambra North senatorial zone, and Ogbaru LGA in particular, is now a catchment of the APC. It is not.

“Despite the exit of some leaders, our dear party remains intact. Nobody in our party left with them. As we all know, no other party will favour or has favoured us more than PDP.

