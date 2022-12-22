Kenneth Udeh

Senator representing Anambra North , Senator Stella Oduah has stepped up her youth development programmes in her constituency, through the sponsorship of over 250 constituents into an intensive Nursing Assistant training programme and the conclusion of an U17 football tournament all drawn from the seven local government areas of the Senatorial district.

On Wednesday Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital Onitsha, Dr. Mercy Ebelechukwu-Anugwu inducted the youths into the Nursing Assistant training Course made possible through the sponsorship of Stella Oduah.

Mercy charged the new inductees to be devoted to their studies; ” I urge you all to take this training very seriously, distinguished Senator Stella has done her best by offsetting your training fees so you must be dedicated to show appreciation to her. I can assure you all of the institution’s readiness to ensure that the duration of your stay would be seamless and highly impactful.

The career opportunities abound after the completion of the programme was outlined by Senator Stella who spoke at the induction ceremony, according to her the trainees upon the conclusion of their study would form the bulk of Medical personnel to be employed by the General Hospital which is tentatively now being upgraded to a Federal Medical Center.

Speaking through her representative; Mr. Ezennia Chukwudebe, Stella expressed her happiness over the development and reassured of her commitment to improve the human capacity of her constituents.

Stella informed the gathering on the latest facilities to expected in the new Federal Medical Center; “The New Federal Medical Center is designed to have a Diagnostic Center outpost to be located at Nando in Anambra East; an Eye Specialist Center to be located at Odukwe in Ogbaru LGA; a drug Rehabilitation Center to be located in Ayamelum LGA; FMC ANNEX 1 to be located in Ogbaru LGA; FMC ANNEX 2 to be located in Oyi LGA and a School of Nursing Sciences to be located at Akili in Ogbaru LGA”.

Stella further noted that the inductees after going through the extensive training, would naturally be gainfully employed in these outposts and the Onitsha FMC.

In a related development, the under 17 football challenge fronted by the Anambra North Senator ended on Wednesday with Ogbaru LGA emerging as first runner up while Onitsha South came second.

The thrilling football final which was hosted at the Akili-Ozizor, Ogbaru LGA hometown of Stella Oduah had involved fourteen football teams,two from each of the seven(7) LGAs in Anambra North.

The need to dissuade youths from vices in order pursue careers in sports especially football was identified by Senator Stella who spoke during the final game. While congratulating the winners Stella Oduah assured of her unrelenting efforts to exploit all sectors to engage the youths in meaningful ventures.

Oduah who was represented by DG of Sen. Stella Oduah Campaign organisation Chief John Ogbuedi alongside Dr.. Ifeanyi Uzor; Mr. Aghauli Chukwudi; Hon.Innocent Nwanta handed over the Medals, Trophy and cash gifts to the winners. The Players expressed their joy and extended their gratitude to Stella for using sports to encourage the youths in their localities.