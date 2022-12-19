From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Students and school administrators in Anambra North senatorial district who benefited from the free distribution of laptops and desk computers have lauded the senator representing the zone, Stella Adaeze Oduah for her love for information and communication technology as the fastest means of growing education and economy.

Oduah donated four computer sets and laptops to schools in seven local government areas in the Anambra North district, aimed at promoting the learning of Information and Communication Technology in secondary schools in the zone.

Some of the students and teachers who spoke to Daily Sun at St. Lwanga’s Secondary School Okpoko and other schools in Ogbaru, Anambra East/West and Oyi LGAs Mr John Awosi, Mrs Jane Ebube, Chukwudi Nwora and Nonye Odita commended senator Oduah for the free donation of computer which has made the students and staff to be proficient in computer applications.

They said that before the donation of the computers the students had little or no knowledge of computer applications, saying that the school now have a computer/ICT centre where both teachers and students learn computer applications.

“The development of information and communication technologies (ICT) has a strong potential

to transform economies and societies in several ways such as reducing information and transaction costs, creating new collaborative models to increase the efficiency of workers promoting innovation and improving education.

“One of the objectives of ICT is empowerment and Independence of teachers and students to improve society and Senator Oduah is a Godsent to the people of Anambra North and to humanity.

“Information Communication Technology is considered a boom in the twenty-first-century learning process. In fact, computer literacy is very important for the easy acquisition of information or knowledge, especially from teachers to students.

“Although the use of ICT in learning tend to expose young people to unnecessary information, the benefits of computer literacy still outweighs the negative aspect of ICT. Notwithstanding, these unnecessary data can be curtailed by close monitoring.

“She even set up an ICT centre in the zone and facilitated a series of free ICT training for her constituents” teacher John Awosi stated.

“These computer sets will help us to harness the skills and make us more enthusiastic about learning Information and Communication Technology. Eventually, most of us have become computer experts and can use the knowledge acquired judiciously in different aspects that relates to human life and our studies,” a student, Nonye Odita, said.

Another teacher Jane Ebube said: “If there’s anything that matters the most to Senator Stella Oduah, then it is her constituency and its well-being. Indisputably, she remains the best and that’s why we want to vote for her again because we need her more interventions in the schools”.

“She has done verifiable projects in all the Local government in Anambra North, She has touched all sectors of the economy, and has equally relieved many families from poverty through her poverty alleviation programmes,” Ebube said.