From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Youths of the seven local government areas in Anambra North Zone have thrown their support for Mrs Uzoamaka Peace Obimuonso for the senatorial seat of the constituency.

Spokesperson of the Youths, Hon. Eze Nwachinemere who spoke during a sensitisation walk in Onitsha yesterday said a new breed without blemish in public records like Uzoamaka Peace Obimuonso is the right person needed at this point in time in the political history of Anambra North Zone.

He said that Obimuonso who is contesting for Senate of Anambra North Constituency under the party platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) is like a breath of fresh air who is burning with passion on how to impact of the people across the communities in Anambra North Zone.

Eze Nwachinemere said Uzoamaka Peace Obimuonso is on a Rescue Mission in Anambra North anchored on vibrant representation, robust leadership and equity in the distribution of resources and services which he described as the great joy of any constituency.

He disclosed that Obimuonso was the ADC Senatorial Candidate of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja during the 2011 general elections while she has been in constant touch with her people back home in Anambra State over the years hence the reason she decided to offer herself to represent her people at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Uzoamaka Peace Obimuonso is a creative and work passionate personality, a goal getter and an excellent service deliverer. Anambra North will blossom under her representation” he said.