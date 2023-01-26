From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A coalition of youth groups otherwise known as Anambra North Youths’ Grassroot Initiative (ANYGI) has endorsed the senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Stella Adaeze Oduah for another tenure in the Senate.

The youths group comprising of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, Man ‘O’ War, Non-Indigenous Youth and Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria Leaders and several other youths Organisations endorsed Senator Oduah after their opinion polls and independent research.

A communique issued at the end of its enlarged meeting in Onitsha stated endorsement was very critical and was democratically done as some youths supported other candidates like Dr Tony Nwoye and Mrs EBerechukwu Obiano but at the end of the session, the majority of the youth supported the endorsement senator Oduah based on her achievements and empowerment.

The communique signed by the Chief Convener Mr Nnamdi Onyeke and other youths representatives advised candidates for the race including Nwoye and Mrs Obiano to step down for senate Oduah for the peace and development of the zone.

It read in part: “That the youth group being apolitical but being the watchers of events in Anambra North senatorial zone political arena applaud the development in the zone being championed by the senator representing the zone, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah.

“That the group with a keen interest in what benefits the generality of the people of Anambra North urge the youths to participate fully in politics at the zone and national levels respectively to set the pace for others to follow.

“We also reviewed other candidates in the zone in the race such as Dr Tony Nwoye and Mrs Eberechukwu Obiano whom some youths rooted for but the majority of the youths rooted for senator Oduah.

“That the youths as future and present leaders should not be used as political thugs and agents of violence, intimidation and harassment but should be agents of peace and tranquillity.

“That the youths should freely support any good candidate of their choice based on their conviction of his or her achievements, the track records and antecedence of the candidates in their previous and present positions.

“Having watched with keen interest and conducted our research and opinion poll on the forthcoming Anambra North senatorial election we hereby throw our weight and support to Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah.

“We endorse Oduah based on our independent research on her achievements since she has been in the Senate for the past eight years. We the youths of Anambra North want her to return to the senate as a top-ranking senator which will also be beneficial not only to the zone but to the entire Anambra state and South East zone in general.

“That our endorsement for Senator Oduah is not farfetched based on her experience, attraction of infrastructural development to the zone, empowerments and skill acquisition programmes, putting smiles on the faces of the needy, widows and less privileged.

“The youths of Anambra North appeal to other candidates from other political parties to honourably step down for Senate Oduah as the youths are mobilising our votes for her.

“We also urge our parents and guardians to support our endorsement of senator Oduah by ensuring that they collect their PVC and making sure that their wards do the same to vote massively for our chosen candidate, Senator Stella Oduah to enthrone good and quality representation” the communique stated.