An umbrella Association of Ndi-Anambra Worldwide, the Anambra State Association World-Wide (ASA World), has warned against undue external influence in the state and declared that the next Governor of Anambra State must be elected by the people of the state through free, fair, transparent and accountable outing by Anambrarians.

In a statement released yesterday from its worldwide secretariat in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, (Onowu Abagana), ASA World unequivocally warned that no one but the indigenes of Anambra could act or speak for and/or on behalf of Ndi-Anambra and invariably, no one but Ndi-Anambra could elect the custodian of their heritage and engender their children’s future.

“All actions and attitudes associated with democratic governance and social participation in election or otherwise, any other civil liberty associated matters in Anambra must originate from the citizenry of Anambra State from home and/or from abroad, not from other state and or from an invisible hand that may wish to impose a sycophant on Anambrarians.”

The group said the next governor of the state must be legitimately elected based on meritocracy, while political power in Anambra State must be vested in individual on the basis of his or her talents, effort, and achievement, rather than through wealth, social class or private arrangement made through mysterious non-transparent method foreign to the citizenry.

