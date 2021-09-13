From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Association Worldwide (ASA World), the umbrella Association of Ndi-Anambra Worldwide, has warned against undue external influence in the state and declared that the next Executive Governor of Anambra must be elected in a free, fair, transparent and accountable outing by the people of Anambra.

In a statement released yesterday from its worldwide secretariat in Toronto, Ontario, Canada signed by its Chairman, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, (Onowu Abagana) ASA World unequivocally warned that no one but the indigenes of Ndi-Anambra can act or speak for and /or on behalf of Ndi-Anambra and invariably, no one but Ndi-Anambra can elect the custodian of their heritage and engender their children’s future.

‘All actions and attitudes associated with democratic governance and social participation in an election or otherwise, any other civil liberty associated matters in Anambra must originate from the citizenry of Anambra State from home and/or from the abroad, not from other state and or from an invisible hand that may wish to impose a sycophant on Anambrarians,’ he said.

The group said the next governor of the state must be legitimately elected based on meritocracy while political power in Anambra State must be vested in individual on the basis of his or her talents, effort, and achievement, rather than through wealth, social class or private arrangement made through mysterious non-transparent method foreign to the citizenry.

It said those bestowing to the sycophants must remember that they must eventually return home after their rendezvous with power and when the dust had settled.

‘Because of our (Anambra) status as the gateway to Igboland, we remain resolute that Anambra State does not fall into the wrong sycophant(s) that will mortgage the future of Igboland, thereby, holding Ndi-Anambra and the entire Igboland ransom for years to come.

‘Therefore, the next Executive Governor of Anambra State must have clarity of purpose, must be an immovable force to reckon with and must understand that as the governor of the gateway to Igboland, that his position should add value to the South-South, South-East corridor’s dialogue(s) on the direction of the current situation in Nigeria”

‘In other words, he (the next Governor) must be conscripted to work in concert with the South-South, South East Governors and the Federal Government of the day in synergy, as a strategy in developing the South-South, South East geopolitical and socio-economic identity.

‘We frown on politics of taunting, insults, and mudslinging by political parties, thrown at each other to throw the Anambrarians and serious observers off the loop. Also, used mostly by the sycophants to discourage qualified individuals with substance from participatory politics. We urge the electorates to pay attention, and to be vigilant of usual practises of “bait-and-switch” that is guaranteed to substitute the peoples’ choice with an inferior, unqualified stooge destined to circumvent the people choice and mortgage our children’s future.

‘Information communicated from ASA-World Secretariat in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in solidarity with our global network in Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa, Denmark, Germany, Russia, Hong Kong(China), Spain, Ireland, Dubai, Netherland, France,’ the group said.

