The flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, yesterday, was given a rousing welcome by his teeming supporters following his affirmation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the authentic candidate of the party for the poll.

INEC had, Thursday, September 9, 2021, published Mr Ozigbo and Mrs Azuka Enemo as the PDP governorship and deputy governorship candidates after an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja ruled in his favour in a case brought before it by Senator Ugochukwu Uba, who falsely claimed to be the party’s candidate despite failing to participate in the party’s primary election held on June 26, 2021.

On his return to Anambra, hundreds of enthusiastic supporters welcomed Ozigbo to the state capital, Awka, singing songs of victory and waving the PDP flag.

In his address to the large crowd, Ozigbo described the Appeal Court judgment as “the beginning of a new era in Anambra State. I want to thank all of you for finding the time to come to welcome me,” Ozigbo said.

