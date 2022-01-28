From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Editor (South East) of The Authority Newspapers, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, has won the 2022 election of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council.

Odogwu, who is also a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, defeated his two rivals to win the poll.

He polled 110 votes out of the 213 votes cast in the keenly contested election which was held at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka on Friday.

Odogwu’s rivals, Mr Abuchi Onwumelu, a reporter with FIDES Newspaper polled 103 votes, while the immediate past state secretary of the union, Mr Emma Udeagha, who also contested for the chairmanship position got zero vote.

Also, an editor with the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Mrs Ngozi Obileri, emerged as the Vice Chairman of the council after polling 142 votes. She defeated her rival, Mrs Betty Onuchukwu, who polled 71 votes.

Other officers of the council elected are: Mr Aloy Ofordile (Secretary), Mr Ogemdi Ozoemena (Treasurer), Mrs Ifeyinwa Iloanya ( Auditor), John Ndu (Financial Secretary) and Mr Okechukwu Onuegbu (Assistant Secretary).