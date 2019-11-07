Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The 2019 Batch ‘C’ members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra state yesterday made history as they became the first to inhabit the State NYSC permanent Orientation camp in Umuawulu and Mbaukwu communities, Awka South local government.

For the past 27 years, NYSC has been using a temporary orientation camp at Umunya in Oyi local government of the state.

But during the last orientation ceremony, Governor Willie Obiano had promised that the next batch would be at permanent camp as he would ensure that it was ready for them.

Welcoming the 2019 Batch ‘C’ members to the brand new permanent camp yesterday during their swearing in ceremony, Governor Obiano expressed hope that the conducive atmosphere of the new permanent orientation camp would offer them the needed impetus to carry out their course successfully.

He said, “We’ve committed a lot of resources into the erection of this state of the art and the best orientation camp nationwide and to whom much is given, much is equally expected.”

On his part, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Aremu disclosed that a total of 1, 851 prospective corps members comprising of 1, 072 females and 779 males were registered in the camp.

The elated Aremu thanked both the executive and legislative arms of the state government for their support towards ensuring the delivery of the state of art orientation camp in the state.

He appreciated the monarchs of Mbaukwu and Umuawulu for their love and enthusiasm to host the corps members in their communities.

Meanwhile, the people of the two host communities of Umuawulu and Mbaukwu have assured the corps members of maximum security in the area.

Giving the assurances in their separate chat with newsmen the monarchs of the two communities noted that their people are very hospitable and accommodating.

The monarch of Mbaukwu, Igwe Peter Anugwu said that although the camp was yet to be completed, there was no cause for alarm in the area of the security and peaceful atmosphere corps members.

Igwe Anugwu noted that he had been involved in the construction of orientation camps in some states in the country, including that of Akwa-Ibom, Enugu and currently Anambra.

He said, “I’ve been involved the construction of some orientation camps in the country, but I must confess that this one should be the best design project for the NYSC.”

Putting the completion stage of the camp at 95 per cent, the monarch assured that the security of the corps members would not be compromised in course of the construction.

He said, “We’re at the landscaping stage now. But we are planning to add another coach to the fence to increase the height to as to forestall external invasion.”

His Umuawulu colleague, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, said his people were ready to offer to the corps members the warm reception and hospitality they deserve.