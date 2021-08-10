From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano; former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Senator Ben Bruce are among the top dignitaries that would attend the 10th Emeka Anyaoku Distinguished Lecture Series in Awka.

The lecture, billed to hold on Thursday, 12th August at 10am at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, would also be attended by other important persons.

President of Youth Affairs International Foundation, the organizers of the event, Johnson Ogbonna, in a statement, said that the event would be hosted by the Anambra State governor, Obiano.

“The previous lectures in series had been hosted by the state governors in Lagos, Awka, Asaba, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt, Benin, Abakaliki, Umuhia and Owerri.

“The 10th lecture will hold at 10am at the Women’s Development Centre, Awka on Thursday 12th August 2021.

“It will be chaired by H.E. Mr. Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State.

“Guest Speakers will be Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Prof. Hope Eghagha and Distinguished Senator Ben Bruce.

“The Theme of the Lecture will be Leadership & Good Governance in Nigeria.

“Members of the public especially students in educational institutions are invited to the lecture with a full observation of COVID-19 protocols.

“The Youth Affairs International Foundation was established by young graduates from across the country in 2010. It obtained the agreement of H.E Chief Emeka Anyaoku to the Lecture series in his name for the promotion of worthy ideas for the benefit of young people and the general public”, the statement read.

