Chinenye Anuforo

Anambra State Government has waived the charges for Right of Way (RoW) charges for fibre optic cable deployment, Daily Sun has learnt.

The Governor, Chief Willie Obiano yesterday waived charges from N600 per linear meter to zero Naira as the State unveils its Integrated Urban Regeneration Initiative

This is in line with the strategy of the Anambra state government to create a robust digital economy, according to a press release from the State, signed by the Chairman/Managing Director, Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB), Chike Maduekwe.

Maduekwe said that the urban regeneration initiative of the state will deploy modern physical planning strategies to eliminate bottlenecks to digital access.

It also seeks to reverse infrastructure decline in urban and semi-urban areas, boost digital infrastructure rollout to towns and communities and diversify the economy, leveraging digital services for commerce, education, innovation, manufacturing and eGoverment.

“We had opened discussion with key stakeholders for zero payment on RoW as directed in 2019 by His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano to expedite broadband penetration, optimize economic activities and the ease of doing business in the state” said Maduekwe.

He added that this initiative driven by the ANSPPB started with initial stakeholder engagements and subsequent alignment with relevant professional bodies, associations, beneficiary towns and communities.

The implementation of the broadband penetration roadmap and enumeration project as well as multiple stakeholder engagement sessions will commence in July 2020.

“The removal of the Right of Way charges by Anambra state is the first step to a digital economy that welcomes key stakeholders, investors, innovators, educators and businesses to The Light of the Nation. It is also aligned with the resolution of the Nigerian Governors’ forum of January 2020 and the launching of the National Broadband Plan by the President in March 2020.”