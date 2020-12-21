From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, yesterday, made a donation of N1 million to the families of the two Ebonyi State persons killed at Igbo-Ukwu and Ekwulobia by the police last week.

An Okada operator was shot at Igbo-Ukwu town in Aguata Local Government Area by a policeman, which led to the burning of four police stations in Ekwulobia, Igbo-Ukwu and Okoh.

The second Ebonyi man was said to have been shot at Ekwulobia Police Station during the mass protest on that day.