Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, yesterday, effected minor cabinet reshuffle of the state executive council. This, he said, was targeted at repositioning the government in order to serve Ndi Anambra better.

According to the governor, Mrs Sally Mbanefo, who was formerly the Commissioner for Culture, Diaspora and Indigenous Artwork, has taken over the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Tertiary Education.

“Professor Theresa Obiekezie, formerly the Commissioner for Tertiary Education is now the Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, while Hon. Afam Mbanefo moves to the Transport Ministry from the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy.

“Dr. Christian Madubuko, formerly the Commissioner for Transport is now the Commissioner for Culture, Diaspora and indigenous Artwork”, said Obiano.