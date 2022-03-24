From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has said that those flouting Governor Charles Soludo’s order that touts must be off the roads and motor parks should be seen as ghosts.

Chief Ezeonwuka, who was the security adviser to former Governor Willie Obiano on vigilante matters, said that the people of Anambra should enjoy their freedom and warned touts to obey the governor’s order and follow the new policy that has been reeled out.

Chief Ezeonwuka described those who would not like to obey the new regime as a virus and said that government would come up with anti-virus to crush the recalcitrant touts.

‘The are viruses that have inflicted the society. Society is bound to be freed by the governor and he has given an executive order that these people should get out of the roads and wherever they operate,’ he stated.

‘What the touts are now saying is that they are higher than the government which is impossible. No person or group of persons can arrogate themselves as being above the government,’ he noted.

He also noted that godfathers of those bent on working against the government directives would be dealt with. He advised them to toe the line.

‘Those people you call agboros are ghosts possessed by corpses in the mortuary. The people of Anambra State have to stand on the words of the governor and set themselves free,’ he added.

He regretted that some of the people who engaged in touting were not ready to do something else or engage in skill acquisition and wondered how they thought they could make it.

On Governor Obiano’s jetting out of Nigeria moments after his handover, Chief Ezeonwuka described that as Obiano’s personal decision which nobody could rightly query.

Left for his personal opinion, he said the governor should have spent some days or weeks privately to rest after handover before leaving the country.

On the report that Anambra State’s treasury has only N400 million cash left and hundreds of billions of naira in debts, the APGA chieftain said he could not talk authoritatively on that as he was not an accountant.

‘All I know is that government is a continuum. Some other states including oil-producing states are equally debts. Some of them are even in higher debt profiles much more than Anambra State.

‘But Obiano will not answer the question alone. Those people who worked with him like the commissioners, aides and politicians who never told him the truth must also be investigated,’ he insisted.

For those who questioned why former Governor Obiano chose Lagos airport instead of the new Anambra international airport, Chief Ezeonwuka clarified that the Anambra airport had not been granted license for international flight.