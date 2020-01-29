Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has granted pardon to five inmates serving various terms in correctional centres in the state.

A statement by the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Mrs. Nkolika Anumonye, said the five pardoned inmates were selected from 205 names submitted to the governor.

Anumonye said the inmates were pardon as part of the governor’s New Year prerogative to inmates of the correctional centres.

According the Attorney-General and Chairman, Anambra State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Mrs Uju Nwogu, inmates with serious health challenges that may likely lead to death, those above 60 years of age,16 year-olds and below, those who have served more than half of their term with good records as well as long term prisoners who have served ten years and above were considered for the pardon.

She said 205 names of convicts were sent, but five met the criteria with one from Aguata, three from Nnewi and one from Onitsha correctional centres considered after a critical examination.

The convicts granted pardon came from Izzi in Ebonyi, Ugwuta, Imo,Ikot Ekpene,Akwa Ibom, and Anambra state.