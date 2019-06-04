Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has reshuffled his cabinet.

Announcing the reorganisation at the state Executive Council meeting, yesterday, Governor Obiano explained that the adjustment was intended to add verve to his administration.

Mike Okonkwo, former commissioner for Environment was named Commissioner for Housing, while former commissioner for Housing, Emeka Ezenwanne becomes Commissioner for Public Utilities.

Obi Nwankwo, who headed the Ministry of Public Utilities takes over as Commissioner for Environment while former commissioner for Lands, Nnamdi Onukwuba becomes Commissioner for Agriculture.

Former commissioner for Agriculture, Afam Mbanefo takes charge as Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy while Bonaventure Enemali, who was heading the Ministry for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy becomes the Commissioner for Lands. The re-assigned commissioners were given two weeks to handover their respective ministries to their colleagues.

Governor Obiano assured that his decision was not informed by poor performance from the re-designated commissioners, but purely by a desire to inject vigour into his administration as it focuses more on leaving an enduring legacy.