Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has lost his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Mr Azubuike Ekwegbalu to the cold hand of death.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, in a statement said that police suspect that his death may be a case of homicide.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Government announces with great sadness the death early this morning of Mr Azubuike Ekwegbalu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the State Governor on Security. The Police suspect his death may be a case of homicide.

“Mr Ekwegbalu was a thorough, quiet, unassuming, energetic and dedicated security official whose forte was intelligence gathering. To carry out his duties faithfully, effectively and efficiently, he kept a low-profile in the public space throughout the years he was in office as the SSA to the Governor on Security. He was not known to most government officials and declined the use of any paraphernalia that could give him out as an intelligence operative.

“He had in the last few months devoted his infectious energy and acute professional intelligence to monitoring cults in various parts of the state following an increase in the menace of young cult members in educational institutions and elsewhere. The results have been outstanding. Mr Ekwegbalu’s tragic death is a serious setback to the fight against the cult menace and crime generally in the state.

“His death was reported accordingly to Governor Willie Obiano, and he has, in turn, contacted the Azubuike family and commiserated with them.

“The Anambra State Government working with the security agencies will do everything in its power to apprehend those responsible for Mr Ekwegbalu’s death, as we have successfully done over the years in similar deaths. The Government assures all Anambra people, once again, that it will stop at nothing to make the state remain the safest and most peaceful state in Nigeria.”