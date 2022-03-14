From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State have banned cultism and other criminal activities in the area.

The youths and community leaders who gathered at the Obosi mini-stadium during a Crusade against cultism and other vices in the community said ‘enough is enough’ of numerous killings of youths in cult-related activities in the area.

Speaking, the Chairman of the sensitisation crusade and the Convener, Mr Anyafulu Obichukwu Zik, said that youths should embrace trade, education, skills and good ventures than to indulge in cultism, saying that there was no benefit in cultism rather than to kill or to be killed.

He warned that anybody caught or arrested in any cult-related activities in Obosi would not be spared and warned cultists who are not from Obosi to leave the community or face the wrath of the community, saying that the youth leaders were determined to stamp out cultism in the community.

‘Obosi Ukwala, we have lost so many souls! For how long shall we kill before we realised that we have been killing our own brothers. As a cultist, you don’t have freedom, you live in fear, you don’t have a genuine business. So, we know who is who in this community, we know ourselves and we are out to face the cultists in Obosi. It’s a new dawn in Obosi,’ he stated.

The facilitator of the Crusade Chief Ekene Molokwu (Ezedioramma) said that he decided to take the bull by the horn to sponsor the programme to channel the youth’s energy and attention to meaningful jobs, skills and education rather than in cultism.

He said that Obosi used to be a peaceful and calm town but today has been deserted due to the fear of cult-related attacks which he said has made many prominent people from the town relocate to abroad, Enugu, Asaba and other neighbouring towns for safety.

‘We have lost many youths to cultism which we want to stop from now onwards. I want to assure and promise to sponsor as many youths who want to learn skills and settle them to start their own when they completed the skill programme. I will also give scholarships to our youths who want to further their education at home and abroad to encourage and engage the youths.’

Other youth leaders from various villages in Obosi; Ebuka Onwuzulike, Okolo Emeka Suker, Ikem Gregory, Tochukwu Obienu, Obiokwu Chukwudi, Chimezie Onowu, Uzodinma Obi and Chike Offor who spoke in unison against cultism in the area and were ready to challenge anybody that will break the ban of its activities in town.

They said that they would be working with the vigilantes, police and other security agents to checkmate the youths of the area against cultism and crimes.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Obosi station Ahmadul Ayuba and Police Anti-cult commander in Obosi, Azeez Nuhu, commended the youths and sponsors of the programme for their courage and determination to clampdown on cultists in the area which they said has been a major challenge of the town over the years.

The programme was attended by the representative of the traditional ruler of Obosi community, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, the Senior Special Adviser to outgoing governor Obiano, Mr Tony Monagor (Tony One-Week), President General of the Obosi community, Chief Ike Okolo an Engineer and other prominent people in the town who said that killings of youths must stop in Obosi town.