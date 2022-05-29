From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
Former Aviation Minister and Senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Oduah, has been declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election to contest for the Senate for the third term.
The chairman of PDP Primary Election Panel/Electoral Officer, Mr. Alfred Isename, who announced the result, declared Oduah the winner, and said that the election was conducted in line with party’s guideline.
According to the result declared, Oduah poll 278 votes to beat Tony Nwoye with 1 vote and John Emeka with no vote. Both announced their withdrawal from the race a day to the election.
Oduah in a chat with journalists thanked God for the successful conduct of the election, noting that power belongs to God.
She said that the footprint of her achievements were there to see, and urged the people of Anambra North to vote for her in the election next year.
Also a business mogul and chieftain of PDP, Sir Chris Uba, was declared winner to contest for the Anambra South senatorial seat.
Uba poll 338 votes to defeat Ngozi Unegbu with seven votes while Queen Peace scored four votes. A day before the primary election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo withdrew from the race.
