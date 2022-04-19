From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Ogidi Kingdom in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, Igwe Alex Onyido, has charged youths to engage in lawful means of livelihood and shun cultism and other criminalities.

He said that majority of the teeming youths were not only jobless but do not want to engage themselves in any lawful jobs to make a living but engaged in vices capable of ruining their lives.

The monarch appealed to the youths to discard the sit and fold hand mentality as it does not lead anywhere but arm robbery, cultism, Yahoo and internet frauds, advising Ogidi youths to avail themselves of the Ogidi skill acquisition centre for training in diverse skills.

Igwe Onyido, who stated this during the Ito-Aro Ogidi 2022 festival, said that laziness among youths was the major impediment not the absence of jobs, mentioning bricklaying, carpentry, auto-mechanic, refrigeration, electrical technician, shoe-making as some noble and lucrative jobs which he said require no much time and resources to learn.

Igwe Onyido revealed that the Ito-Aro Ogidi festival was coined to positively touch the lives of aged parents from 80 years and above in Ogidi.

The second edition of Ito-Aro Ogidi was held at Ogidi Town Hall and attracted the presence of Obi of Onitsha, HRM, Igwe. Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Ndichie, various High Chief in Ogidi, Ndi Iyom Ogidi, various age-grades, friends and well-wishers, clergies among others.

In his remark, the chairmen of the occasion, Prof Frank Okafor, lauded the Planning Committee Chairman, Chief Chris Onwudiwe (Ugwunna Ogidi) for his brilliant coordination.

He also praised Igwe Oyido for initiating Ito-Aro in Ogidi, urging the Ogidi community to continue supporting Igwe Onyido morally, financially and otherwise in order to sustain the event for the progress of the community.

Chief Onwudiwe, in his remarks, disclosed that the 4 people who received special awards contributed immensely to the progress of the community, stressing that they are automatically exempted from any community levies.

He noted that 150 people 80 years and above celebrated this year’s Ito-Aro Ogidi, against the 500 people who he said celebrated in the first edition in 2019, explaining that the cultural advantage of Ito- Aro Ogidi is to express how Ogidi community values age grades and to encourage the younger ones to join their age grade.

The event however featured award giving to special people which includes Chief Mrs idelia Okosa, Chief DE Okaro, Chief Sam Nnaemeka Anyakora and Chief Mike Okeke, Cutting of Ito-Aro cake and match past by various age grades and the celebrants.