From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Association of Tank-Farm Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), yesterday, commiserated with the owners of the two gas stations that went up in flames in Anambra State.

Its National Chairman, Chief Lawrence Kanu, in a statement, described the incident as unfortunate and thanked personnel of the fire service for their timely intervention.

Kanu, also, commended Governor Willie Obiano for visiting the scene with the promise of averting the breakdown of law and order.

“ATOGMAN commiserates with the management of Chris Tee and Silver Fuel Station over the experience of their fueling stations gutted by fire on the night of 12th December 2021, at Borromeo roundabout, Onitsha Anambra State.

“It is not a good news for one to lose such properties in this kind of economic situation we are today.

“As it was reported that the fire was ignited when the dealers were in the process of offloading and discharging cooking gas.

“Chief Kanu also thanked the fire service and security agencies on their swift response in making sure that the incident did not claim any life and warned petroleum operators to desist from building gas skits within the fuel station premises.

“Chief Kanu also appreciate the executive governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for visiting the scene with his team, and also take the possession of the incident scene at the moment, to avoid anything that may lead to the breakdown of law and order,” the statement read.