From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chairman of Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria (MTUN), Anambra State branch, Mr Jude Udegbe, has exonerated his union of disobedience to Governor Charles Soludo over revenue collection.

Mr Udegbe said in Nnewi that his union only collected its normal revenues as done wherever the union’s presence is felt throughout the whole federation.

He clarified that the only change was that the union in Anambra State had stopped collecting revenue for the state.

‘Our union in the state generates revenue for Anambra State Government under the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and we have a different ticket for that. We have stopped selling the ticket in obedience to Governor Soludo’s order to stop revenue collection for now,’ he stated.

‘What we collect now is the union’s revenue because we have to pay our workers, pay our rents where we have our offices and other miscellaneous expenses,’ the chairman said.

He insisted that the allegation that his taskforce members had forced public transport motorcycle (‘Okada’) riders in Nnewi to continue to pay the state revenue already put on hold was not true.

He said that his task force members were never sent on revenue drive other than monitoring the activities of the okada riders to ensure there was no infiltration of non-registered members.

He reassured the support of his union to the Soludo administration.