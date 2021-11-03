Barely three days to the Anambra State governorship election amidst grave climate of fear and uncertainties, Mr Uche Harris Okonkwo, has appealed to the youths to seize the moment and create bold narratives as catalysts for positive change.

He counselled them to eschew violence of every sorts, as defenders of their mandate to vote, and help facilitate the quick return of peace in South East’s foremost model for Igbo industry and entrepreneurship.

“When I look towards my dear state, I shudder at the amount of militarisation our space has seen, I cringe at the size of weapons cracking holes of death on the bodies of our youths, fathers and mothers, and my heart is heavy to what becomes of our heritage as the epicenter of tomorrow’s possibilities.

“As a youth myself, aware and dedicated to the profound capabilities of our collective energy and strength, believe me when I say that the conversation by violence by any group, for whatever reason, has always been a historic nemesis to peace and progress of any nation. We should not persist in that direction and never wish to experience it, to believe it.”

On the governorship elections, he said it would be a tragic irony to watch and be denied of positing a clear verdict of who shall govern us better democratically and constitutionally.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Let us say no loudly to the sinister conspiracy to burn our harvests when the fruits are due, and our barns are empty, through the prosperity of votes and free choice.

“The candidates have spoken and appealed. We have heard and seen them. Our duty now is to choose, vote and defend the votes, because no matter the fear or the refusal to vote, a leader must emerge, and may he never be our regrets, than our sacred triumph.”

Turning his appeal to the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), the convener of “Let’s Get Empowered Foundation”, said that it was obvious that when a “child cries and points fixedly to a direction, if his mother is not there, then certainly the daddy is.

“The direction of IPOB is fixed on self-determination, an expression fundamental to their rights. They have built a massive social capital, with followership no one can ignore. “

But what challenges them appear to be the skill and strategy to manage that huge resource with purpose, to build consensus and broader inclusion

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .