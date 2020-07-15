Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Government has ordered herders grazing their animals around university premises to vacate immediately or be arrested.

The herders have been grazing around Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Anambra State University, Igbariam campuses.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Christopher Osita, disclosed this while unveiling decisions reached by Cattle Menace Committee after its meeting held at the Government House, Awka, said it was agreed that the herders should leave peacefully or be forced to vacate universities premises.

He said the committee noted that it was regrettable that the herders were refusing to comply, even after repeated warnings that they should guard their cattle and avoid damage of property and farm crops.

“This has prompted the marching order from the Cattle Menace Committee members inaugurated by government and chaired by the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang.

“It directed Seriki Fulani not to allow new herders into the state and to enjoin those already in the state to obey their host communities.

The Chairman of the Committee, CP Abang, represented by DCP Maiyaki Baba, promised that police would ensure the order is carried out.

Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Gidado Sadikk, appealed to government to be soft on law-abiding herders and allow them to operate. He promised to communicate the vacation order to those still within university premises.

Meanwhile, government, yesterday, commenced an aggressive testing of residents for COVID-19 symptoms. This, it said, would aid early detection and treatment of the dreaded disease.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, in a statement, said the recent commissioning of a mega laboratory at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital at Amaku, Awka, would help actualise that purpose.

“With the recent commissioning of the first mega laboratory at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital at Amaku, Awka, the only lab in the South East capable of testing up to 470 samples daily, we are now mobilising our people more intensely to test for COVID-19.

“We are also intensifying our community search following Governor Willie Obiano’s establishment of COVID-19 Task Forces in the 21 local government areas in the state and also in all 326 wards. The government said its primary aim for the intensified testing was for early detection of infections.