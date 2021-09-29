From Fred Itua, Abuja

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate for November 6 Anambra gubernatorial election, Obiora Okonkwo, has revealed that the state and other South East states will benefit from an investment worth $10 billion from Russia if he’s elected governor.

He stated this at the formal launch of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NRCCI) in Abuja, saying Russia is aware of his vision and mission for Anambra State and the South East.

Okonkwo, who doubles as President of NRCCI, said the launch of the association marked the commencement of a new chapter in Nigeria-Russia relationship, especially from the economic angle.

He said both countries have enjoyed decades of diplomatic relationship, but economically, it had really not been very fruitful.

“If elected governor of Anambra State, obviously, the state will benefit a whole lot from Russia in the area of technology, direct foreign investment, infrastructural and manpower development, and many more.

“Russia is prepared, they are aware of my mission and vision to Anambra State, and I can tell you that from preliminary discussions, that can easily attract nothing less than $10 billion within a short period of time. They just need to be engaged, need to be signed on, and with me in Anambra State as governor, I will have the pen to engage, and obviously that will be just the game changer. I think that what we experienced today could just be the beginning of a new Anambra that we dream about if I am elected the governor, that is the exclusive package coming from me.”

He also said Russia had indicated interest to do surface rail track in the area.

“We know that railway is a prerogative of the Federal Government, but the Federal Government is open and willing to welcome any form of proposal for development, we will talk and have understanding with them. Russia is ready to open infrastructure for a new town in Anambra state, it is very good for us, they are ready to rebuild our urban renewal, we are already talking with them.”

Speaking on the impact of NRCCI, Okonkwo said Russia would strengthen Nigeria’s ability to compete internationally in the area of production.

He said Nigeria would also produce products that would be of international standards and would export them, not only to Russia, but to the rest of the world.

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said: “With the establishment of this chamber, which is long overdue, part of my expectations are that it will help to improve inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria from Russia and help to enhance and create more business partnership which Nigerian companies or the private sector in general can benefit from.”

