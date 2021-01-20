From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An Anambra People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, has bemoaned the neglect of basic infrastructure in Okpoko area by the administration of Governor Willie Obiano.

Speaking at a town hall meeting and distribution of food and financial palliatives organised by Hon Chukwuka Onyema, the lawmaker representing Ogbaru constituency at the House of Representatives, Ozigbo, said Okpoko would have been a transformed city had the APGA government continued from where former Governor Peter Obi stopped in 2014.

The former President and Group Chief Executive officer of Transcorp Plc Ndi Anambra said he would not only turn around every stunted developed area in the state if elected governor but would also follow in the footsteps of ex-Governor Obi.

Ozigbo, who attended the event with Mr Obi, expressed satisfaction over the testimonies of good works done by Hon Onyema in Okpoko community which triggered torrents of accolades by Okpoko residents.

‘I have taken note of the remaining projects which you were appealing to Onyema to undertake for the community. I promise you that I would provide all of them to this community if you support me to be your next governor. I will also follow the footsteps of Mr Peter Obi whose extraordinary leadership and prudence in governance transformed the face of Anambra for good.

‘Under [my] administration, if elected, you will feel an undeniable presence of the State Government in your community. We shall work as a team to ensure that your yearnings for good governance are met,’ the governorship aspirant promised.