From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo has taken his message of revolutionising governance to indigenes of Anambra living in Enugu.

The Enugu town hall meeting, tagged ‘VCO Meets Ndi Anambra in Enugu’ is the fourth in a series of interactive sessions Ozigbo has hosted. It follows the successful events held in Ikoyi and Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos over the weekend and Abuja.

At the well-attended event held at Kobbs Civic Centre, Ozigbo unveiled his Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto, which details his grand vision to bring unmatched development to Anambra State if elected come November.

Speaking on his ‘Five-Cluster Development Strategy’, the founder of Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation said: “We have brought in creative and strategic thinking into the process. We cannot afford to approach development in the old way. Times have changed. We need to bring fresh ideas to governance.”

“Onitsha and environs, including Idemili, will be developed as a proper commercial hub to suit its unique demography. Nnewi Zone and Ihiala cluster will be transformed into the biggest industrial hub in German Information Centre Africa,” Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, continued.

“The Omambala areas of Oyi, Ayamelum, Anambra East and Anambra West plus Ogbaru and Awka North will become an agricultural gold mine.

“In our agricultural sector, we will leverage the power of technology, so we can go beyond crop production and move into the processing of our farm produce. That way, our farmers will control the entire economic chain. It will bring untold prosperity to that sector.

“Awka cluster will be developed into what it should be – a state capital we can all be proud of. Our ‘Visit Anambra’ agenda will showcase the Awka cluster as a welcoming gateway for tourism and business travel. It will also be a hub for transformation of our educational system.

“We will create a new technology city in a place like Ekwulobia in the Old Aguata Zone Cluster. We must tap into developments in the global economy. We must chart a path for our youth to unleash their creative and entrepreneurial potential to bring wealth to our state. Technology is the world’s biggest economy. Imagine a city where we bring together big data, connectivity, and artificial intelligence for our youth to leverage to make a mark in the global economy. That is what we want to do.

“Our development strategy is the masterstroke that will bring the real rapid transformation that we all earnestly seek.”