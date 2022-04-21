From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for Nnewi North constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly come 2023, Hon Eloka Ike says what the community needs now is quality representation.

Hon Ike who hails from Akaboezem Uruagu told our reporter that it was time for a grassroots politician and someone from the opposition party like the PDP other than the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to represent the constituency.

As Nnewi community adopts rotational system in its political representation, Ike revealed that it was the turn of Uruagu quarters to produce the next lawmaker to represent Nnewi at the State level.

Hon Ike, an estimate surveyor turned politician said he had all it takes to represent the industrial community at the State House of Assembly to deliver democracy dividends to his constituents.

“I have the educational background and I’m a party man to the core. My slogan is “Ifediche” which means something different. I’m coming with something different in Nnewi. I will never fail to deliver my constituency projects.

“People have been going there but I have not seen anything different from one lawmaker to another but with me in the House, I will make sure I have town hall meetings with my constituents to know what they feel and what they need and to ensure they get them. Accountability and transparency should be my watch word.

Hon Ike assured non-indigenes in Nnewi that he would never discriminate against them as their representative. He said he would carry everybody along as he never believed in the non-indigene ideology.

He noted that a great percentage of Nkwo Nnewi traders population were people who came from other States. He reasoned that since those from other States were contributing immensely to the development of Nnewi, that nobody in his or her right senses should discriminate against them. He believed that he would be elected unopposed, at the time of the election.

He also assured that the Anambra State House of Assembly in the next dispensation would have a good number of PDP members.