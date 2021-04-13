The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, began screening of aspirants for Anambra governorship election ahead of its primary scheduled for June 26.

The screening taking place at the party’s National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, began yesterday and ends today.

The Screening Committee, chaired by former Kogi governor, Capt. Idris Wada (retd), pledged that the committee would follow the party’s guidelines and regulations for the screening.

“We are going to be diligent, honest, thorough and transparent, so we seek aspirants’ cooperation in that regard,” Wada said.

The National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) said the exercise was to screen all the aspirants ahead of the primaries, to elect a candidate that would lead PDP to victory in the Nov. 6, election.

Akobundu said that the exercise would be smooth as the committee was committed to its mandate.

He maintained that most parties, including PDP, had in the past lost elections for doing shady jobs in screening of aspirants.

Akobundu said though the aspirants were 16, the committee would determine those that met the criteria for the election.

Some of the aspirants that obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms include, Uche Ekwunife, Obiora Okonkwo, Chris Azugbogu, Winston Udeh, Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Ezeemo and Emeka Etiaba

Others include Ifedi Okwena, Ugochkwu Uba, Tony Nwoye, Chidi Onyemerukwe, Godwin Maduka and Ekwochi Genevieve.