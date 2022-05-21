From Fred Itua, Abuja

An aspirant for the position of secretary for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Obunike Ohaegbu, has raised concerns over attempts by fifth columnists to frustrate the peaceful resolution of crises in the state chapter of the party, midwifed by Iyorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee (NWC)

He said the national chairman of the party deserves commendation and not condemnations.

Ohaegbu in a statement, wondered why anyone would want to rubbish the efforts and personal sacrifices of the NWC in restoring Peace and harmony in the State chapter of the party.

The former Commissioner with Public Complaints Commission (PCC), FCT

Chapter, who is confident of the capacity of the Ayu-led NWC to resolve the criss in the state chapter of the party, said the national chairman of the party is a tested and trusted politician, who is capable of resolving the criss amicably among various stakeholders in the state.

The statement reads: ” My attention has been drawn to the negative comments credited to some stakeholders on the efforts of the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee to resolve the criss facing PDP in Anambra state.

“As one of the stakeholders, Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee despite the obviously busy schedules spared over four hours with about 40 various Stakeholders of the PDP from Anambra yesterday wherein the Stakeholders had frank discussions with the members of the NWC which was a complete departure from what used to be the case wherein very few individuals with access to the Wadata House manipulate the Party at the State Chapter.

“I understand that people are angry because it is no longer business as usual as the Sen Ayu led NWC decided to interact directly with the various Party leaders from the State. People are talking about a Court Judgement where they instituted a case against the Party and allegedly nominated a lawyer to represent the Party without the knowledge of the Party and when the Party which was embarrassed by the said judgement took steps to vacate the judgement and they are jittery.

“Why the panic? The Party has taken the right steps and should be encouraged and the efforts to blackmail the Party into taking pre-determined steps should be discouraged. The NWC should be in the best position to inform us of what LGAs and Wards Excos they have recognized and not us telling them.”

“I therefore apologise specifically to the National Chairman, National Secretary, National Legal Adviser and the National Organizing Secretary whose private phone numbers have been published on public platforms and which led to thousands of calls they have received on Anambra issue and I pray that God will grant the NWC members the courage to conclude the process they have started as the Anambra State PDP crisis must be resolved once and for all.

“The Stakeholders set up a 9-Man Committee led by Senator Uche Ekwunife. The Committee had three members per Senatorial Zone with consideration of the divergent various interests in the State Chapter of the PDP. They have met and submitted a well considered recommendations in which concessions that considered the interest of the various interests were made. People that are used to playing god with the Party should not be allowed to scuttle the efforts.”