Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, yesterday, said it has not taken any position on whether it will zone the 2021 governorship election to any senatorial district.

It said certain reports from a group of persons, indicating that the state leadership of the party had resolved on a zoning arrangement, should be dismissed as it did not emanate from them.

The Chairman, Ndubuisi Nwobu, during a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Awka, said the PDP has never deliberated on whether or not to zone the party’s ticket.

Nwobu said: “Let me say it clearly. For the avoidance of doubt, at no time, have we, the state leadership of the party, deliberated on the issue of zoning or no zoning. It is only the state that can determine whether there will be zoning or not.

“I, as the state chairman of the party, cannot wake up one day and say there is zoning or that there is no zoning. Beyond the state leadership of the party, we have Board of Trustees’ (BoT) members, these are our eminent leaders.

“Again, outside the BoT, we have National Assembly members currently made up of two senators and seven members of the House of Representatives. We also have six members of the state House of Assembly.

“Outside these persons, I have mentioned, there are other leaders of this party. The overall leader is the former governor of Anambra State, who was the vice presidential candidate of our party in the last elections, Peter Obi.

“So, it will be completely out of place for us to wake up one day and say, or I, Nwobu, to say the PDP has zoned this or has not zoned that,” he said.