From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the Anambra State governorship to April 7.

A statement by the National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, yesterday said date for submission have correspondingly been extended to Saturday, April 10.

“All aspirants, leaders of our party, critical stakeholders as well as our teeming supporters in Anambra are to take note and guided accordingly,” he said.

The sale of forms for the June 26 governorship primary was originally scheduled to end yesterday.

The party has raked in a total sum of N234million from the sale of form , as at the close of work, yesterday, to 14 aspirants.

The aspirants consists of 11 men and three women. Each of the 11 male aspirants paid N21 million each to obtain the expression of interest and nomination forms while the female aspirants paid only N1million for the expression of interest form.

In addition, each of the 14 aspirants also paid N5million compliance fee to the Anambra State chapter of the PDP.

The aspirants, who have obtained the nomination form include: Obiorah Okonkwo, Godwin Ezeemo, Uche Ekwunife, Chris Azubogo, Winston Udeh, Valentine Ozigbo and Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe.

Others are Godwin Maduka, Ekwochi Genevieve, Ifedi Okwenna, Ugochkwu Uba, Tony Nwoye, Walter Okeke and Emeka Etiaba.

Ezeemo, who spoke with journalists, after submitting his nomination former, yesterday, in Abuja, said he was in the race because of his love for humanity.

“I have love for humanity. One thing is for you to have need to serve the people and another is to have that passion. I have the passion and good intention. My purpose is to serve not really where it is zone to…If elected, I will secure the state and engage the youths. With my connection, I will bring in investors.”