Stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State are celebrating the emergence of Professor Obiora Okonkwo as the state director of the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee.

By the appointment, Prof Okonkwo, a foremost business mogul, academic and politician, will lead the PDP presidential campaign in Anambra.

Since the appointment, members of the PDP in Anambra have been energized, while expressing commitment to work for victory of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in the coming presidential election.

PDP members recall that Okonkwo has been a key pillar and financier of the PDP in Anambra State for over a decade.

Last year, Okonkwo contested for the governorship ticket of PDP in Anambra, but lost narrowly although he was the preferred aspirant of most delegates in the state.

Earlier, in 2015, he contested Anambra Central Senatorial seat also in PDP and was declared winner by the courts but was not sworn-in due to some inteigues.

Okonkwo has remained instrumental to the progress, development and unity of the PDP in Anambra State and the South East, where he has helped mobilize a large support base for the party.