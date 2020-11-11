Rita Okoye

Nigerian-US based philanthropist, triple Professor of Medicine and Anambra State governorship aspirant, Dr Godwin Maduka, has arrived in Nigeria.

The huge crowd that awaited his arrival hosted the billionaire medical doctor to a warm reception.

There was several presentations, jubilations, praises to welcome the billionaire philanthropist, who arrived in Nigeria to replicate his US achievements in Anambra State, with a view to continuously improve infrastructural development.

Dr Maduka is a PDP governorship aspirant, with outstanding credentials and already existing impacts. He has also contributed extensively, with his individual resources to promote development in Anambra State.

Maduka has made several earnest inputs towards advancing visionary prospects for the people of Anambra state, especially with his youth-friendly nature which supports his amazing charismatic influence. His inputs cuts across provisional supports in areas of free housing for poor and vulnerable families, widows, disadvantaged persons and humanitarian supports for underprivileged persons through his NGO, Godwin Maduka Foundation.

He has built schools, hospitals, care centres, police stations and several other infrastructural contributions in Anambra State. However, his arrival to Nigeria is targeted at initiating, creating and establishing more infrastructures, social supports and sustainable opportunities for ‘Ndi Anambra’. His significant impact has earned him the merited honour and recognition as “Man of the Year 2020”, at the forthcoming prestigious National Peace Awards, holding at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

He has remained a Mentor to so many youths, considering his feats of achievements, regardless of his disadvantaged background. His lifestyle and successes have continued to present hope and assurance for young Anambrans and other persons across Nigeria and the globe.