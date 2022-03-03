From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Anambra State House of Assembly People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates has endorsed Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu as party chairman ahead of the state party congress on Saturday, March 5.

According to a statement released and signed by the coordinator of the group, Hon Chief Emeka Igwe, spokesperson Barr Patrick Okafor and the secretary of the party, Hon. Divine Onyekachi (DBoyisgood), the move to elect Ndubuisi was at the backdrop of his commitment and excellent contributions to the party.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The statement read: ‘We the entire House of Assembly Candidates of our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election of 2019 in Anambra State write to endorse Chief

Ndubuisi Nwobu (Obuka Awka) as State Chairman of PDP in Anambra State in the forthcoming state party congress.

‘Our endorsement is buoyed by the excellent credentials Chief Nwobu brings to the position of the chairman of our party in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘Obuka Awka having distinguished himself in the last four (4) years he held sway as party Chairman showed selflessness, hard work, tenacity and discipline required of a leader in that capacity, He toiled day and night to reposition our party and made PDP a viable opposition party that it is today in the state.

‘Experience is said to be a vital tool in the piloting of every human endeavour and Chief Nwobu has that in abundance and that will count for him and also for the party in the state even as PDP heads into another general election in 2023.

‘In view of the above, we have enormous faith in our endorsement and are absolutely confident

about his candidature. We shall mobilize massively to see his aspiration come to a successful

end.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .