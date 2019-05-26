Chairman of Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has lauded the Supreme Court for the decision it took on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

He also congratulated the PDP for adding Zamfara to the list of states it controls as a result of the Supreme Court order.

Nwobu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja soon after the decision of the Supreme Court on the Zamfara APC debacle was made known, said that the verdict signified a gradual return of rule of law in the democratic process.

According to him, the era of rule of might in the electoral process may be gradually coming to an end as the Supreme Court has now shown that no party, no matter how highly connected, will benefit any longer from crass abuse of the law.

Nwobu noted that with the development, it is now obvious that the electoral process in Nigeria can grow and become better with strict observation of the law.

He also lauded the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP for tenaciously pursuing the matter at the apex court and not resorting to self-help just ass he lauded the APC for subjecting itself to the judicial process.

He stated that with the development, it is obvious that justice will always be served though the wheel of justice grinds slowly.

He urged all who have issues with the conduct of the last general election, to steadily address their grouse at the courts without resorting to self-help.

“It is heartening that the Supreme Court has put an end to the debacle over the shenanigan of the APC in Zamfara state. I am also happy that APC subjected itself to the court process, which has now demonstrated very strongly that no one will be allowed to benefit from infractions of the law.

“This is a step in the right direction and I have no doubt that it is actions such as this that will reshape our electoral system and ultimately change the country for the good.

“I, therefore, congratulate our great party, PDP, for being the beneficiary of this judgment. I also call on our party membership to learn from this development and to use the lessons from it to straighten our internal processes so as to conduct free and fair primary elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

“It is now obvious that the era of impunity is over. It is also great to note that the judiciary is making it known to all that only winners of lawfully conducted, credible and transparent primary elections will be allowed to benefit from outcome of the general election. So, it is in the interest of our great party to learn from this development and perfect our internal processes so as to come out tops in Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections”, Nwobu said