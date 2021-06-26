From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Chuma Nzeribe, one of the Anambra governorship aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the party’s nomination ahead of the November 6 election, has stepped down.

Nzeribe announced his decision just before the commencement of voting at the ongoing governorship primary election of the party holding at Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.