From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Former Aviation Minister and Senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Oduah has been declared the winner of the primary election to contest for Senate for third term.

The chairman PDP primary election electoral officer Mr. Alfred Isename who announced the result and declared Oduah winner commended the member the peaceful conduct, saying that the election was conduct inline with party guideline.

According to result declared, Oduah poll 278 votes to beat Tony Nwoye with 1 vote and John Emeka 0. who withdrew yesterday from the race.

Oduah in an interview thanked God for successful conduct of the election, saying that power belong to God.

She said that the footprint of her achievements were there to see and urged the people of Anambra North to vote for her in general election next year.

She commended the primary election panel for the conduct of the election, saying that she believed in due process.

Also a business mogul and chieftain of PDP, Sir Christ Uba was declared winner to contest for the Anambra South.

Uba poll 338 votes to win Ngozi Unegbu with 7 votes, Queen Peace with 4 votes and Valentine Ozigbo with 3 who withdrew from the race yesterday.

The election was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Ifeanyi Ogbonna.

