From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, November 2, held a grand rally for the party’s candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor, Valentine Ozigbo and Azuka Enemo, respectively, ahead of Saturday’s statewide election.

‘The Grand Ka Anambra Chawapu rally’, which was held at Ekwueme Square, Awka, attracted several PDP bigwigs and party leaders, including former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi; Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; and Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuabu.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were members of the National Assembly led by Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon Obinna Chiidoka and Hon Chukwuka Onyema; PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Working Committee (NWC) members; members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, members of the Anambra PDP State Working Committee led by the State Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, and Anambra PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation

Addressing the massive crowd at the event, Ozigbo expressed appreciation to everyone who took the time to attend the campaign rally to show support for the Ka Anambra Chawapu project.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‘I appreciate all of you who have seen the light. We are here because we are angry at the decay in Anambra State. We are here because we are unhappy with the status quo and are ready to effect the change we seek,’ the candidate for governor stated.

‘I’m here for the women, the youths and the oppressed. Anambra needs a new visionary, and with me and my running mate, Azuka Enemo, Anambra will blossom.

‘We plan to build on the legacies of His Excellency Peter Obi and take it to another level. We are here to deliver good governance and create a lasting impact in all sectors of the economy.

‘Our Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto is a comprehensive document that details our plan to create micro-economies in different clusters and partner wealthy Ndi Anambra to develop their communities.

‘Valentine Ozigbo and Azuka Enemo are here to tell you that a vote for us is a vote for the prosperity of our state and our people.

‘We will run a government of the people by the people and for the people. We will return power to the people. We agree that we don’t know it all, but we know that we are stronger, bigger, and better together.

‘On November 6, I urge you all to come out on time, cast your votes and defend it. Nobody will rig the election, do not be scared. Vote for the PDP, vote for the umbrella that unites us, and on November 7, we will all gather to celebrate,’ Ozigbo added.

In her brief remarks, Mrs Enemo urged the people to vote for PDP to secure the future of coming generations. She further expressed confidence that with Ozigbo’s wealth of experience in the private sector and her excellent track record in public service, Anambra will benefit from the best of both worlds.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Giving the opening remarks earlier at the event, the Chairperson of the Anambra PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, Senator Ekwunife, welcomed the distinguished guests who took time from their busy schedules to grace the historic occasion.

Senator Ekwunife, who represents Anambra Central at the Nigerian Senate, assured the large crowd that PDP is taking over Anambra to deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance, urging them to mobilise support for the PDP and its candidate.

Also addressing the audience, Governor Ikpeazu, the Chairman of the National PDP Campaign Council for the Anambra governorship election, said that Nigeria was on the path of recovery, and Anambra would be the beginning of the journey for that change.

‘There are two sets of people in Nigeria – those who run from the problem of Nigeria, and those like us who have decided to be part of the solution.

‘APC must not capture Anambra. Therefore, I urge Ndi Anambra to come out and join the train that will change our story. Come out and vote PDP.

‘I have accessed all the candidates, and it is clear that our candidate understands that he does not know everything. Those who think otherwise are lying. Come out and vote for a humble, compassionate leader.

‘The thirteen PDP governors are firmly behind Ozigbo and are working assiduously for the success of this project. He is a youth; I have many young people in my government, and I know the value they bring to the table.

‘Come out on Saturday and vote massively for Ozigbo, vote peacefully, defend your votes and victory will be ours,’ Governor Ikpeazu stated.

In his remarks, Governor Okowa, who is the Deputy Chairman of the National PDP Campaign Council for the Anambra Governorship election, said the election is for the youths.

‘Your enthusiasm for Ozigbo shows that the PDP chose the right person. Our convention took place on Saturday, and we agreed to take back our nation, starting from Anambra,’ Governor Okowa remarked.

‘The youths must take back Anambra State. It’s not about money; it’s the time for us to unite and commit everything to win this election. It’s time to rebuild Anambra and end bad governance.

‘Let us entrench good governance in Anambra. What God has delivered to you is a good candidate; don’t throw what God has given you away. On Saturday, don’t be frightened. Go out there and do the right thing,’ Governor Okowa said to the cheering crowd.

Governor Makinde, delivering a powerful speech, said that the November 6 guber election was a battle between good and evil, urging the people to choose Ozigbo, who he described as ‘the best material’.

‘I bring good tidings from good people of Oyo State and the southwestern zone. On Saturday, you have a choice between good and evil. PDP has the best material among all the candidates.

‘I want you all to reject darkness and choose light. The best man for the job is on the ballot. We are with you, we will support you, and we will come and celebrate with you.’

The PDP candidate for Vice President in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, lamented what he characterised as the deterioration of Anambra State under the APGA-led government, urging the people to ensure that the impunity of the current administration becomes a thing of the past.

‘We are here to show you where Anambra is headed. Anambra State is in shambles, and we need someone who will rescue us.

‘At the governorship debate yesterday, Ozigbo gave evidence of his readiness to serve Ndi Anambra. He has physically visited everywhere in Anambra, unlike other candidates.

‘Our roads are a death trap, governance is at the lowest ebb and standard of living is deplorable. APGA has failed and should not be rewarded with power.

‘When I was leaving office as Governor of Anambra State, we left N75 billion in savings. Today, Anambra has over N120 billion in debt with nothing to show for it.

‘On Saturday, we have a chance to rewrite history. We must not lose this opportunity. Vote PDP, and let us re-engineer Anambra for greatness,’ Obi said.

In his address, Edo Deputy Governor Shuaibu urged the youths to come out and vote for Ozigbo. He further warned against voting for retired people who have nothing to offer.

Also speaking, a member of the PDP BoT, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, commended Ozigbo for ‘dismantling APGA’s Charles Soludo and APC’s Andy Uba’ at the governorship debate organised by Arise TV and the Enough is Enough group.

The former senator charged the people to maintain the momentum and vote for Ozigbo as the Governor of Anambra State, assuring them that they would not regret the confidence reposed in him.

Valentine Ozigbo is a multiple award-winning global CEO with over 27 years of excellence in diverse fields, including banking, finance, diplomacy, hospitality, oil and gas, philanthropy, sports development, and entertainment.

Ozigbo’s Ka Anambra Chawapu project has inspired the largest political movement in South Eastern Nigeria, with analysts tipping him to win the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .