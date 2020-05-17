Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], yesterday, announced that it would build a COVID-19 testing centre in the state within 21 days as soon as the federal or state government approves a space or location for that purpose.

Chairman of the Anambra PDP Palliative Committee, Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, who made this closure while briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state capital, added that the party would commit a total of N125 million to assist the federal and state governments in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

It said that from the money, the party would also give the sum of N300,000 to each of the 179 communities in the state and other packages as part of their contributions to cushion the harsh economic effects arising from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Onyemelukwe, who was also the deputy governorship candidate in the 2017 governorship election in the state, said that the party was touched by the challenges confronting the less privileged ones in the state and therefore decided to reach out to them.

She said: “While we know that the federal and the Anambra State governments will, and have been doing a lot to help the people restart their lives, we in PDP Anambra deem it imperative as a party and as a people to, once again, rise up and support our people, especially the most vulnerable ones, to get back on their feet.