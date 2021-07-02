From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has expressed worry over nonpayment of accumulated arrears and gratuities demanding that the state government take steps to address the issue.

The demand was made in Awka, yesterday, by state Council Chairman of the union, Anthony Ugozor, during an enlarged council meeting and presentation of NUP National Award to Anambra State.

Ugozor lamented the continued withholding of 11 months outstanding arrears accruing to primary school pensioners which according to him were approved for payment by former Governor Peter Obi, in 2014.

He also said pensioners’ gratuity in the state had been withheld for the last four years, urging the government to hearken to the cries of members and offset the arrears. He also demanded that government harmonise the disparity in payment of pensions in the state.

Ugozor said the union enjoyed cordial relationship with the government and commended the state governor for his support to the union.

He tasked the government to commence gradual liquidation of arrears to avert accumulation of debt for the state.

South East Zonal Chairman of NUP and Imo State Chairman of the union, Dr. Josiah Ugochukwu, commended the rapport between pensioners and Anambra State government, urging pensioners to support the government in other to sustain the cordial relationship.

