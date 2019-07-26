There is disquiet in the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the nominations of Chris Ngige and Sharon Ikeazor. Party stalwart have cried out over what they claimed is a clear case of injustice. They say the two nominees hail from the same local government (Idemili North) in the Central senatorial zone.

According to Manga Enwezo, the nomination of Ngige and Ikeazor, is a violation of the principles of federal character, which is boldly and clearly enshrined in the the 1999 constitution (as amended) and the principle of equity and fairness.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address “this grave anomaly before assigning portfolio.

“The president is a listening leader. We appeal to him to reverse this anomaly urgently. There are lots of qualified Anambra indigenes,” Enwezo said.

President Buhari, on Tuesday submitted a list of 42 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation. Anambra is one of the six states with two nominees. The screening which began on Wednesday continues today.